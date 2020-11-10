SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• No calls reported
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 1:50 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:16 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 11:20 a.m.
• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 11:55 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:06 p.m.
• Animal dead, Dunnuck Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 2:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Bowman Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 3:41 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Ponds Drive, 3:45 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 4:25 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 4:30 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
• Civil standby, Long Drive, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 7:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 7:56 p.m.
• Shots, Parker Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 9:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Animal incident, Pierce Lane, 11:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dry Ranch Road, 12:19 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:15 p.m.
• Identity theft, Soldier Creek Road, 3:14 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Cat Creek Road, 4:29 p.m.
• Robbery alarm, East Fifth Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Accident, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 7, 5:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .1, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Michelle Burke, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gavin S. Collier, 19, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 8