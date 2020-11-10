Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• No calls reported

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 1:50 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 2:29 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 7:02 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:16 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:36 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 11:20 a.m.

• Warrant service, Grinnell Plaza, 11:55 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:06 p.m.

• Animal dead, Dunnuck Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 2:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Terra Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Bowman Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:41 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Fourth Avenue East, 3:41 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ponds Drive, 3:45 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:58 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 4:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:58 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 6:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Civil standby, Long Drive, 7:21 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 7:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 7:56 p.m.

• Shots, Parker Avenue, 8:10 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 8:11 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 9:01 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Animal incident, Pierce Lane, 11:39 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dry Ranch Road, 12:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 1:15 p.m.

• Identity theft, Soldier Creek Road, 3:14 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Cat Creek Road, 4:29 p.m.

• Robbery alarm, East Fifth Street, 5:28 p.m.

• Accident, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 7, 5:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .1, 10:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:37 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Michelle Burke, 50, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gavin S. Collier, 19, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 3

Number of releases for Monday: 8

