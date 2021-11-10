SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Motor vehicle accident, Work Street and MAin Street, 7:04 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident with injury, Works Street, 7:04 a.m.
Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries reported and road blockage. One driver was cleared by EMS and another was cited for running a red light.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Spaulding Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Violation restriction, Dunnuck Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.
• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 9:16 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Sibley Circle, 10:10 a.m.
• Parking complaint, O'Dell Court, 10:33 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Damaged property, Course Way, 4:36 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Sixth Street, 7:33 p.m. (under investigation)
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:19 p.m.
• Harassment, Sugarland Drive, 8:21 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Pinyon Place, 10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• DUI, East Loucks Street, 11:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 9:12 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Loucks Street, Banner, 3:55 p.m.
• Fraud, Maverick Drive, 4:50 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 76, Dayton, 5:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Buffalo Creek Road, milepost 10, Clearmont, 7:39 p.m.
• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 8:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 345, mile marker 17, Ranchester, 11:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Lindsay N. Aman, 36, Sheridan, custody on a warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert K. Weber, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 0