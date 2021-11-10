Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Motor vehicle accident, Work Street and MAin Street, 7:04 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

•  Accident with injury, Works Street, 7:04 a.m.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries reported and road blockage. One driver was cleared by EMS and another was cited for running a red light. 

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Spaulding Street, 8:26 a.m.

• Violation restriction, Dunnuck Street, 8:39 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• ALICE drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Heartland Drive, 9:16 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sibley Circle, 10:10 a.m.

• Parking complaint, O'Dell Court, 10:33 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:06 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Brundage Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:18 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Damaged property, Course Way, 4:36 p.m.

• Test, Huntington Street, 6:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Death investigation, East Sixth Street, 7:33 p.m. (under investigation)

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:19 p.m.

• Harassment, Sugarland Drive, 8:21 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Pinyon Place, 10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:54 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.

• DUI, East Loucks Street, 11:23 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 9:12 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Loucks Street, Banner, 3:55 p.m.

• Fraud, Maverick Drive, 4:50 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 West, mile marker 76, Dayton, 5:38 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Buffalo Creek Road, milepost 10, Clearmont, 7:39 p.m.

• Animal injured, Big Horn Avenue, 8:22 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, State Highway 345, mile marker 17, Ranchester, 11:09 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Lindsay N. Aman, 36, Sheridan, custody on a warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert K. Weber, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

