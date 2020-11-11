SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
• Smoke detector issue, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 10:37 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 10 block Whitney Way, 8:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 7:18 a.m.
• Accident, Works Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 8:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:24 a.m.
• Robbery alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 9:45 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 10:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Ninth Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 10:34 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Illegal parking, East Loucks Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Highland Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Long Drive, 11:50 a.m.
• Found property, East BRundage Lane, 11:52 a.m.
• Drug activity, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 2:33 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Alger Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 5:06 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 9:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Drive, 10:14 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 8