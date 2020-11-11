Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block East College Avenue, 4:07 a.m.

• Smoke detector issue, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 10:37 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 10 block Whitney Way, 8:21 p.m. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Motorist assist, Brundage Lane, 7:18 a.m.

• Accident, Works Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 8:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:24 a.m.

• Robbery alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 9:45 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 10:02 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Ninth Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 10:34 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Illegal parking, East Loucks Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Child endangerment, Highland Avenue, 11:02 a.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Long Drive, 11:50 a.m.

• Found property, East BRundage Lane, 11:52 a.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, Taylor Avenue, 2:14 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 2:33 p.m.

• Theft cold, West Alger Avenue, 2:45 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 3:29 p.m.

• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 5:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Remington Court, 9:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Drive, 10:14 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 8

