SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:04 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Fox Trotter Lane, 2:50 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 50 block Fox Trotter Lane, 2:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block South Thurmond Avenue, 4:14 a.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.
• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 10:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 3:57 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 4:58 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 5:09 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 9:21 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Whitney Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 10:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Domestic, Jackson Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Simple assault, Fifth Avenue East, 2:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 2:51 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 6:29 p.m.
• Harassment, Fifth Avenue East, 7:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 8:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Ninth Street, 9:10 p.m.
• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Big Goose Road, 2:52 a.m.
• Harassment, Dee Drive, 7:48 a.m.
• Damaged property, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.
• Bond violation, West Fifth Street, 4:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fischer Drive, Banner, 6:31 p.m.
Wednesday
• Warrant service, Willow Street, Big Horn, 8:51 a.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Battery, Lane Lane, 12:16 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Campbell Lane, Banner, 2:53 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 6:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 9:13 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Anneliese Panasenko, 60, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Wednesday
• Michael J. Neel, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jenady A. Vieira, 36, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 3