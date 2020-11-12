Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:04 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Fox Trotter Lane, 2:50 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, 50 block Fox Trotter Lane, 2:50 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block South Thurmond Avenue, 4:14 a.m.

• Billings transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:48 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:25 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 10:36 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Welfare check, South Carrington Street, 3:57 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 4:58 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 5:09 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 9:21 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Whitney Street, 10:27 a.m.

• Cat trap, Taylor Avenue, 10:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Emerson Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• Domestic, Jackson Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Simple assault, Fifth Avenue East, 2:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:27 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 2:51 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Gladstone Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 6:29 p.m.

• Harassment, Fifth Avenue East, 7:16 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 7:37 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 8:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Ninth Street, 9:10 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Citizen assist, Big Goose Road, 2:52 a.m.

• Harassment, Dee Drive, 7:48 a.m.

• Damaged property, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 2:23 p.m.

• Bond violation, West Fifth Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fischer Drive, Banner, 6:31 p.m.

Wednesday

• Warrant service, Willow Street, Big Horn, 8:51 a.m.

• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 12:16 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Campbell Lane, Banner, 2:53 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 4:47 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 6:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:54 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Big Goose Road, 9:13 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Anneliese Panasenko, 60, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, manufacturing/delivery of controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Wednesday

• Michael J. Neel, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jenady A. Vieira, 36, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 3

