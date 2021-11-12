SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:17 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 5:20 a.m.
• Drug possession, West Whitney Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Holloway Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Sexual battery, Sheridan Area, 11:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Huntington Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:57 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wenzell Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 1:55 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Colony Park Drive, 3 p.m.
• VIN Inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 13th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Holloway Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Emerson Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, College Meadow Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Brundage Lane, 6:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Agency assist, Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 9:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 10:29 p.m.
• Registration violation, North Main Street, 11:26
Thursday
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, A Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Tree and shrub violation, Warren Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:34 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Mydland Road, 3:07 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Minor in possession of tobacco, Sugarland Drive, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Domestic altercation, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Nebraska Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Reckless driver, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:37 a.m.
• Vicious dog, West 15th Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:09 p.m.
• Medical, Pine Lane, 12:33 p.m.
• Sexual battery, Piney Avenue, Clearmont, 2:04 p.m.
• Theft, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 6:51 p.m.
Thursday
• Records check, 13th Street, 8:54 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 9:36 a.m.
• Burglary alarm, Hillocks Lane, 12:07 p.m.
• Traffic accident, 16th Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Fireworks, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 9:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Allison Peet, 22, Sheridan, driving under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Irish Moore, 27, Basin, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Conrad Namtvedt, 61, Sheridan, bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Thursday
• Seth Redinger, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1