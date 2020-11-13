SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke investigation, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:44 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 2:53 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Higby Road, 3:20 a.m.
• Cold threats, Lewis Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Shots, Whitney Way, 8:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, West College Avenue, 8:25 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 10:15 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 10:45 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Works Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Linden Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sioux Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Cat trap, Summit Drive, 1:07 p.m.
• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 1:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:02 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Amanda Lane, 2:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 2:59 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 4 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Fifth Avenue East, 4:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Barking dog, Highland Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Sugarland Drive, 7:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 7:52 p.m.
• Runaway, East Second Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• DUI, Barker Road, mile marker 1.5, Parkman, 12:41 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, Barker Road, mile marker 1.5, Parkman, 12:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Whitney Way, 8:14 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 87, mile marker 37, Banner, 8:37 a.m.
• Records only, Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Mason I. Finney, 30, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, felony strangulation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kendra M. Lenz, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Corbin P. Mills, 24, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sean A. Vance, 31, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 4
Number of releases for Thursday: 4