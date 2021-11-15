SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Medical transfer, 2800 block Tenth Avenue North, Billings, Montana, 1:44 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:01 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:37 a.m.
• Cooking fire, 200 block Idaho Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Accident, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 6:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block East Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Edwards Drive, 5:20 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, West Whitney Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Holloway Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Sex battery, out of state, 11:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Huntington Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 11:57 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:09 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wenzell Street, 12:30 p.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Fire drill, Lewis Street, 1:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Colony Park Drive, 3 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 13th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Third Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Sixth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Holloway Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Emerson Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, College Meadow Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 5:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Brundage Lane, 6:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, Bruce Mountain Drive, 8:44 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 9:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 10:29 p.m.
• Registration violation, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.
Saturday
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, A Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Fraud, East Brundage Lane, 12:03 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 12:33 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Warren Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 1:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Long Drive, 1:34 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Mydland Road, 3:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Sugarland Drive, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:13 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Nebraska Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 10:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 26, 5:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Higby Road, 5:52 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, Jack Drive, 7:44 a.m.
• Theft cold, Big Goose Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
Sunday
• Search and rescue, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 2:26 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 7:41 a.m.
• Simple assault, Buck Trail, Banner, 11:35 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 6:15 p.m.
• Medical, East Fifth Street, 10:16 p.m.
ARRESTS
Friday
• Joshua L. Gibson, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Samuel K. Gilbert, 58, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schaffer, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Kayte M. Alvey, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Quentin D. Lafferty, 42, Mission, South Dakota, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mikayla Langer, 21, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 5
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 63