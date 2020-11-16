SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (cancelled), 1300 block Thomas Drive, 7:51 a.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Gladstone Street, 8:46 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 600 block South Carrington Street, 11:12 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire (cancelled), 600 block Smith Street, Dayton, 6:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Laclede Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:15 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:13 a.m.
• Fraud, Meadowlark Lane, 8:52 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Linden Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 10:07 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Val Vista Street, 10:53 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sumner Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 12:54 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Spaulding Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Gould Street, 2:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Connor Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Bellevue Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Broadway Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Victoria Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Death investigation, Gladstone Street, 8:45 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Threat, East Brundage Lane, 11:03 p.m.
• Criminal entry, South Carrington Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Family dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 11:44 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, Val Vista Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Damaged property, Laclede Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Edwards Drive, 11:01 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Fifth Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Tree down, East Brundage Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Burkitt Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Failure to yield, Sheridan Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Sixth Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Theft cold, Commercial Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Domestic, North Linden Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Big Horn Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Road hazard, West Fifth Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Open Door, Mydland Road, 10:28 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Brundage Lane, 11:05 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Highland Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 4:56 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:16 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 7:15 p.m.
• Domestic, Emerson Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Driver license investigative narrative, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Theft cold, Cross Creek Court, 7:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Water Street, Clearmont, 10:02 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 11:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, mile marker 2, Ranchester, 1:48 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:12 p.m.
• Burglary cold, South Rail Road, Banner, 4:55 p.m.
• Shots, River Road, Ranchester, 5:06 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Goose Road, 5:56 p.m.
• Battery, Lane Lane, 6:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, Smith Street, Dayton, 6:04 a.m.
• Welfare check, Bridge Street, Dayton, 9:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highland Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, mile marker .1, Ranchester, 9:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 9:59 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Interstate-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday
• Death notification, Center Road, 5:03 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road and Paradise Park Road, 7:57 a.m.
• 911 hang up. unknown, Highland Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme road, mile marker .1, Ranchester, 6:26 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 7:14 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Lewd acts, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 9:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Gabriel Beasley, 35, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Sheridan A. Compton, 67, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wyle J. Ivie, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Antonio Conchos Jr, 36, Sheridan, fighting in public, possession of controlled substance/plant form, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arlan J. Lassen, 32, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dana M. Wiedemann, 33, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Adam C. Hewett, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 52