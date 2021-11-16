SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Structure fire, Prairie Springs Lane, 11:30 a.m.
• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, 3:05 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 100 block East Burkitt Street, 8:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Structure fire, 200 block Little Goose Canyon Road, 3:04 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Sunday
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 12:40 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 a.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Yonkee Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Damaged property, Heartland Drive, 12:04 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Gladstone Street, 12:49 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Big Horn Avenue, 1:13 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Stadium Drive, 1:45 p.m.
• Stalking, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 13th Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Woodwind Drive, 5:07 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, Illinois Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 23 on-ramp, 10:30 p.m.
Monday
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 12:21 a.m.
• Barking dog, Coffeen Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Loucks Street, 6:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 6:43 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
• Fraud, Skyview West, 8:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 11:12 a.m.
• Dog violation, West Alger Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 12:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Dog bite, East Eighth Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 12:49 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Warrant service, Avoca Place, 12:56 p.m.
• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 1:04 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Assault with a deadly weapon, Wyoming Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Barking dog, Olympus Drive, 2:13 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:29 p.m.
• Bad check, East Brundage Lane, 5:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, 5:04 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Long Drive, 5:15 p.m.
• Threats cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.
• Assault, Big Horn Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Battery cold, West Fifth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Parking complaint, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:03 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West Brundage Lane, 10:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 11:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, East 13th Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Structure fire, Prairie Spring Lane, 11:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dayton Street; Highway 14, Ranchester, 1:15 p.m.
• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 3:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Tongue Canyon Road, mile marker 4.5, Dayton, 3:41 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Bozeman Lane, Ranchester, 6:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Tiffany L. Drew, 32, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Tristan C. Scheeler, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 5