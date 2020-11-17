Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Fort Road, 12:54 a.m.

• Welfare check, Marion Place, 8 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 8:39 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Barking dog, West Works Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:10 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:40 a.m.

• Dispute all other, Fifth Street, Parking complaint, First Avenue West, 12:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, King Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Traffic crash, Brooks Street, 2:48 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage lane, 4:32 p.m.

• Cat trap, West 11th Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Court/violation, Emerson Street, 4:52 p.m.

• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 6:36 p.m.

• Civil standby, Emerson Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Accident, Avoca Place, 7:27 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Sheridan area, 7:34 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Pursuit/eluding, Main Street, Dayton, 10:24 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate-90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 11:08 a.m.

• Harassment, Leopard Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dry Ranch Road, 1:24 p.m.

• Runaway, West Halbert, Ranchester, 2:36 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:04 p..m

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jullian Alpazar-Lopez, 39, Commerce City, Colorado, (x2) illegal registration, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 6

