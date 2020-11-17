SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Fort Road, 12:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Place, 8 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Val Vista Street, 8:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Works Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 10:10 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Fifth Street, Parking complaint, First Avenue West, 12:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, King Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Traffic crash, Brooks Street, 2:48 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage lane, 4:32 p.m.
• Cat trap, West 11th Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Court/violation, Emerson Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Civil standby, Emerson Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Accident, Avoca Place, 7:27 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Sheridan area, 7:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Pursuit/eluding, Main Street, Dayton, 10:24 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate-90 eastbound, mile marker 18, 11:08 a.m.
• Harassment, Leopard Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dry Ranch Road, 1:24 p.m.
• Runaway, West Halbert, Ranchester, 2:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 10:04 p..m
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jullian Alpazar-Lopez, 39, Commerce City, Colorado, (x2) illegal registration, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 6