SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Mutual aid (Story Fire Department), 300 block Highway 193, 6:27 a.m.
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 12:19 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Yellowtail Drive, 3:53 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Seventh Street, 6:57 a.m.
• Accident, Olympus Drive, 7:48 a.m.
• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 8:41 a.m.
• Damaged property, Sibley Circle, 10:07 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Road hazard, Burton Street, noon.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Bellevue Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, Birch Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Sheridan area, 4:19 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Tenth Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, Victoria Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Animal injured, East Third Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Follow up, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 9:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:10 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 7:23 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Goose Road, 9:03 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 11:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Jack Drive, Big Horn, 3:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:52 p.m.
• Accident, East Ridge Road, 9:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Donald L. Brower, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• James W. Cossel, 19, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Richard H. Evans, 66, Sheridan, (x2) possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Aaron M. Hanson, 21, Greeley, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Hank B. Harris, 51, Colorado Spring, Colorado, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Stephen J. Salandy, 27, no address reported, felony theft, property destruction and defacing, simple assault, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4