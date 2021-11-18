Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Mutual aid (Story Fire Department), 300 block Highway 193, 6:27 a.m.

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Yellowtail Drive, 3:53 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Seventh Street, 6:57 a.m.

• Accident, Olympus Drive, 7:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Damaged property, Sibley Circle, 10:07 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Long Drive, 11 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Road hazard, Burton Street, noon.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Bellevue Avenue, 2:15 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Barking dog, Birch Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Sheridan area, 4:19 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Tenth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Victoria Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Animal injured, East Third Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Follow up, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 9:53 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 10:10 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.

• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 7:23 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Goose Road, 9:03 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36, 11:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Jack Drive, Big Horn, 3:34 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:52 p.m.

• Accident, East Ridge Road, 9:54 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Donald L. Brower, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD

• James W. Cossel, 19, Sheridan, manufacturing/delivering controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Richard H. Evans, 66, Sheridan, (x2) possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Aaron M. Hanson, 21, Greeley, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Hank B. Harris, 51, Colorado Spring, Colorado, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Stephen J. Salandy, 27, no address reported, felony theft, property destruction and defacing, simple assault, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 60

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 6

Number of releases for Wednesday: 4

