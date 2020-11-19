SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Long Drive, 12:58 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 500 block Gladstone Street, 9:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 700 block Harrison Street, 8:16 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:10 a.m.
• Trauma, 1300 block Sugarview Drive, 11:13 a.m.
• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarview Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Trauma, 900 block West Works Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block Burton Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Works Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Stagecoach Drive, 5:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Fire alarm, Long Drive, 12:56 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Skeels Street, 5:46 a.m.
• Warrant service, Lookout Point Drive, 6:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 7:56 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 8 a.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Crook Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Delphi Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Frackleton Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Frackleton Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Lost property, Wesco Court, 10:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 15th Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Civil standby, Long Drive, 11:04 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 11:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
• Fraud, Cedar Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Sixth Street, 3:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:31 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Eighth Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 7:37 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, West Fifth Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, West 12th Street, 8:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Thurmond Street, 9:21 p.m.
• Runaway, Townhouse Plaza, 10:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 11:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, York Circle, 11:44 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Domestic, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 6:49 p.m.
• Domestic, Crystal Creek Drive, 8:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jon P. Harris, 61, Billings, Montana, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savannah S. Schaffer, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• James C. Ward, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0