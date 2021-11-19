SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Kennedy Street, 4:29 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Crook Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Val Vista Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Stonegate Drive, 10:46 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 11:20 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Dog at large, 11th Street, 12:57 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Drug other, Sugarland Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, Avon Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Illinois Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Harassment, Willow Trail, 4:11 p.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 4:17 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fort Road, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 9:32 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, East Fifth Street, 2:37 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 7:17 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Sugarland Drive and East Brundage Lane, 9:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, exit 37 off-ramp, Banner, 10:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Melissa R. Wright, 33, Reedpoint, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 4