SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Controlled burn, 900 block East Burkitt Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Oven fire, 1600 block Pond View Court, 2:44 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 200 block West Works Street, 6:03 p.m.
• Transformer fire, intersection of East Seventh and Gould streets, 10:18 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 2:31 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Gosling Drive, 8:23 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highway 14-16, 8:42 a.m.
• Vehicle hit and run, Burkitt Street, 8:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highway 14-16, 9:34 a.m.
• Drug paraphernalia, Lincoln Drive, 11:36 a.m. A local business received drug paraphernalia as part of a donation and gave the paraphernalia to the Sheridan Police Department for disposal.
• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, local park, 11:49 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Civil standby, Birch Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Dog bite, local park, 2:59 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Stadium Drive, 3:28 p.m.
• Animal found, Frank Street, 3:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highland Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Found property, Terra Avenue, 4:25 p.m.
• Civil standby, Birch Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Connor Street, 5:41 p.m. - SPD officers were called to a school board meeting for a removal of subject call. Officers remained at the meeting to maintain peace.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, S Custer Street, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Trespass, Beckton Road, Dayton, 7:24 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Gosling Drive, 8:23 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, E Burkitt Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 7:59 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Daniel L. Brown, 44, Sheridan, assault and battery and criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office
• Grant G. Babbs, 60, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sammi J. Morehead, 33, Sheridan, burglary, disorderly conduct and driving under suspicion, circuit, district and municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins from the previous day: 3
Number of releases from the previous day: 9