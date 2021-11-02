Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Controlled burn, 900 block East Burkitt Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Oven fire, 1600 block Pond View Court, 2:44 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 200 block West Works Street, 6:03 p.m.

• Transformer fire, intersection of East Seventh and Gould streets, 10:18 p.m.

 

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Verbal domestic, Gladstone Street, 2:31 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Gosling Drive, 8:23 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highway 14-16, 8:42 a.m.

• Vehicle hit and run, Burkitt Street, 8:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highway 14-16, 9:34 a.m.

• Drug paraphernalia, Lincoln Drive, 11:36 a.m. A local business received drug paraphernalia as part of a donation and gave the paraphernalia to the Sheridan Police Department for disposal. 

• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Dog at large, local park, 11:49 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Coffeen Avenue, 11:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Civil standby, Birch Street, 2:54 p.m.

• Dog bite, local park, 2:59 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Stadium Drive, 3:28 p.m. 

• Animal found, Frank Street, 3:38 p.m. 

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance or activity, Highland Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Found property, Terra Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Civil standby, Birch Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 4:59 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Connor Street, 5:41 p.m. - SPD officers were called to a school board meeting for a removal of subject call. Officers remained at the meeting to maintain peace. 

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, S Custer Street, 11:57 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Trespass, Beckton Road, Dayton, 7:24 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Gosling Drive, 8:23 a.m. 

• Suspicious circumstance, E Burkitt Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 7:59 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Daniel L. Brown, 44, Sheridan, assault and battery and criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office

• Grant G. Babbs, 60, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sammi J. Morehead, 33, Sheridan, burglary, disorderly conduct and driving under suspicion, circuit, district and municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count):  1

Number of book-ins from the previous day: 3

Number of releases from the previous day: 9

