SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 7:56 a.m.
• Hazmat identification, 50 block East Ridge Road, 2:15 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 3:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 5:16 a.m.
• Trauma, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:49 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 lock West Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:23 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block West Dow Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 2:48 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 5:17 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:23 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Becton Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Dispute all other, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugar View Drive, 7:06 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 8:19 a.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:03 a.m.
• Civil standby, Emerson Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 10:47 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 11:43 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 11:48 a.m.
• Threats cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Colorado Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 1:27 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Parker Avenue, 2:57 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Avoca Place, 3:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hillcrest Drive, 3:54 p.m.
• Records only, Broadway Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Records only, Sugar View Drive, 4:21 p.m.
• Child endangerment, West 12th Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Burkitt Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Records only, East Brundage Lane, 5:01 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Careless driver, West Fifth Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Court/violation, Val Vista Street, 7:34 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 12th Street, 8:38 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:13 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Shirley Cove, 10:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Brundage Street, 11:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 12:07 a.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:25 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Keahey Lane, 1:35 p.m.
• Runaway, Coffeen Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 7:04 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Kayla J. Grammer, 41, Gillette, DUI, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 4