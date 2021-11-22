SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Smoke odor investigation (cancelled), 2300 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Unauthorized outdoor fire, 2300 block North Main Street, 6:26 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, Wallet Road, Clearmont, 9:50 a.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious person, North Brooks Street, 2:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:51 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Loucks Street, 2:51 a.m.
• Accident, Colorado Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 10:09 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Omarr Avenue, 11:54 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Main Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 2:09 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Dunnuck Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Illinois Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Broadway Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Domestic, Adair Avenue, 4:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West 12th Street, 8:28 p.m.
• DUI, Broadway Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Lewis Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 10:30 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:41 p.m.
Saturday
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 4:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 7:01 a.m.
• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 7:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, Park Road, 11:21 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Yonkee Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• Barking dog, Burton Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Huntington Street, 4 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 4:06 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 7:48 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 8:29 p.m.
• DUI, Brundage Street, 9:48 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long drive, 11:49 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:09 a.m.
• Various user permit, Grinnell Plaza, 8:15 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Lewis Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Fifth Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Summit Drive, 11:57 a.m.
• Accident, Sheri lane, 12:05 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Townhouse Place, 2:48 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 4:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, De Smet Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 7:50 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Larceny, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Wakely Road, 8:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 345, mile marker 17, Ranchester, 10:13 a.m.
• Burglary cold, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 11:35 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Fire Service Road 26 and Fire Service Road 520, 12:46 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 12, Ranchester, 7:12 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 7:18 p.m.
Saturday
• Abandoned vehicle, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 7:31 a.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 11:21 a.m.
• Smoke/odor investigation, Woodland Park Road and Welton Lane, 11:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, Acme Road and Hidden Water Road, Ranchester, 3:54 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 14 A, Dayton, 4:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 4:46 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:26 p.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 554, 7:18 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Highway 339, Ranchester, 8:46 p.m.
• Accident, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 10 p.m.
Sunday
• Abandoned vehicle, Beckton Road, mile marker 6, Dayton, 1:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, mile marker 6.5, Dayton, 4:26 p.m.
• Welfare check, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 7:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Kevin Connor, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ramon Leal-Rico, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 28, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Laree A. Foley, 23, Kaycee, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Larry L. Vaughn, 60, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, open container by vehicle operator, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bennet C. Walseth, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shirley A. Weidt, 74, Banner, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 61