SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:46 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:13 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Structure fire, 2300 Dutch Creek Road, 1:08 p.m.
Saturday
• Vehicle vs. bike, 50 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1900 block Skeels Street, 3:33 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:37 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 9:18 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block Parker Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:47 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, Dutch Creek Road, 1:13 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Animal incident, Highway 14 eastbound, Banner, 11:14 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Country Estates Drive, 1:06 p.m.
• Structure fire, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 1:07 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:38 p.m.
• Fraud, Cessna Road, 3:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Goose Road, 5:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 37, Banner, 6:37 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14, mile marker 7.5, Banner, 7:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate-90, westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 9:02 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road and West Fifth Street, 1:57 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 7:07 a.m.
• Welfare check, Clipper Circle, Dayton, 9:01 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 41, Banner, 9:16 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:08 p.m.
• Fraud, Highway 345, parkman, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, Skeels Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Scott Street, Dayton, 8:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 8:54 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, Dutch Creek Road, Clearmont, 9:02 p.m.
Sunday
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 1:48 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 67, Dayton, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane, 6:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 193, Banner, 10:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• David I. Armour, 65, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jamie L. Buskirk, 44, Sheridan, (x2) child support warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Russel L. Douglas, 40, Las Vegas, Nevada, no valid drivers license, compulsory auto insurance, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, possession of marijuana, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Brice M. Graves, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Andrew P. Fettig, 31, no address listed, interference with officer, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathon K. Jorgenson, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Andrew A. Weitz, 24, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 8
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 51