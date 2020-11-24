SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 3:13 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 1:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Harassment, Highway 335, 8:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Meade Creek Road, 10:31 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Wildcat Road, 10:57 a.m.
• Records only, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:32 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Red Fox Drive, 6:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Trail Head, 7:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.5, Big Horn, 9:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Adam C. Noakes, 37, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jane M. Rott, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 4