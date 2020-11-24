Sheriff's Office stock

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 3:13 a.m.

• Cut gas line, 800 block West Burkitt Street, 1:27 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Harassment, Highway 335, 8:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Meade Creek Road, 10:31 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Wildcat Road, 10:57 a.m.

• Records only, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:32 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Red Fox Drive, 6:38 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Trail Head, 7:28 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.5, Big Horn, 9:05 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Adam C. Noakes, 37, Gillette, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jane M. Rott, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 2

Number of releases for Monday: 4

