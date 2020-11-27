SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Seventh Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 8:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday - Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 3:39 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Dow Road, 4:28 a.m.
• Fire standby, 900 block Beaver Creek Road, 5:26 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Airway Drive, 6:35 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block South Mountain View Drive, 6:46 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Lewis Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block North Heights Way, 10:26 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Kattenhorn Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 5 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:09 p.m.
• trauma, 1300 block Lewis Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Medical, 300 block Second Avenue West, 11:12 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block East Seventh Street, 11:46 p.m.
Thursday
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Place, 12:40 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Wildflower Court, 2:45 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:15 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West Seventh Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10:57 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block College Meadow Drive, 1:03 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 8:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Welfare check, Bridge Street, Dayton, 12 p.m.
• Fraud, Saw Mill Road, Dayton, 12:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday - Thursday
ARRESTS
Thursday
JAIL
Today
