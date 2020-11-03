SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Coal fire, 2300 block Kittering Road, 7:35 a.m.
• HVAC fire, 1300 block West Fifth Street, 12:09 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 300 block Huntington Street, 5:13 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Friday - Sunday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Drug - other, Sheridan area, 12:33 a.m.
• Alarm, West Burkitt Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 5:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pioneer Road, 7:40 a.m.
• Unlicensed driver, Long Drive, 7:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Works Street, 8:44 a.m.
• Cat violation, Taylor Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Littering, West Fifth Street, 9:25 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:36 a.m.
• Found property, West Third Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Drug - other, North Main Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Seymour Street, 11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 1:06 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Sherman Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage LAne, 1:29 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Whitney Way, 3:41 p.m.
• Found property, Linden Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 4:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Threats; cold, West 12th Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Skateboarding, Lewis Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 8:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Removal of subject, South Main Street and East Burkitt Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 17th Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 2 p.m.
• Theft cold, Clearmont, 3:31 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Coffeen Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 9:30 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Clubhouse Drive and Dornoch Drive, 10:06 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Anibal Cruz Sola, 50, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jayson D. Smothers, 42, Sheridan probation violation/revocation x2, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 3