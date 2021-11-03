Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Driving under the influence, citizen report, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• DUI, North Brooks Street, 12:35 a.m. 

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:03 a.m.

• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, College Meadow Drive, 5:36 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Mountain View, 8:14 a.m.

• Simple assault, Lewis Street, 8:56 a.m. 

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Threats, Beaver Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Gladstone Street, 10:19 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 11:33 a.m. 

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 11:58 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:29 p.m.

• Careless driver, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:38 p.m. 

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Main Street, 4:10 p.m. 

• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Welfare check, Frackleton Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Road, 5:04 p.m. 

• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 5:10 p.m.

• Theft in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 5:12 p.m.

• Violation of restraining order, Val Vista Street, 6:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Trespassing, North Main Street, 8:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Heights Road, 11:08 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Agency assist, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 12:17 a.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 14, Dayton, 7:49 a.m.

• Missing person, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 8:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Willow Street, Big Horn, 9:51 a.m.

• Fraud, Highway 193, Banner, 12:31 p.m.

• Harassment, Landon Lane, 2 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Landon Lane, 2:11 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Highway 14, Clearmont, 4:38 p.m.

• Agency assist, Highway 190, 7:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Arianna L. Roth, 22, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by Sheridan Police Department

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

