SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Burton Street, 2:14 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Severed gas line, Home Ranch Place, 2:43 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, Valley View Drive, 11:30 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Ninth Street, 7:52 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Woodland Park Road, 8:19 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:35 a.m.
• Fraud, East College Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Accident, Grinnell Plaza, 1:01 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Lowell Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Found property, Marion Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Second Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to minor, Broadway Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Thursday
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 12 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 1:44 a.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 3:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 3:25 p.m.
• Drug activity, Fourth Avenue East, 4:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Friday
• Phone harassment, Laclede Strete, 12:24 a.m.
• DUI, Fort Road, 1:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 2:07 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Warrant service, Omarr Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Liberty Court, 10:24 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Big Horn Avenue, 10:44 a.m.
• Animal dead, East Colorado Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Taylor Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Heald Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Brundage Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 12th Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Damaged property, Gould Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Runaway, Avon Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Grinnell Plaza, 6:17 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Found property, East Montana Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Domestic, Bowman Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
• Assist agency, Bowman Avenue, 9 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Family dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 10:43 p.m.
Saturday
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:29 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Thurmond Avenue, 9:34 a.m.
• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Burkitt Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 3:13 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 3:26 p.m.
• Child abuse, Kurtz Drive, 3:22 p.m.
• Warrant service, Kurtz Drive, 4:54 p.m.
• Death investigation, Burton Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Dog bite, East Seventh Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Rice Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, East Brundage Lane, 9:57 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Mydland Road, 10:20 p.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Amanda Lane, 11:11 p.m.
Sunday
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 2:49 a.m.
• Warrant service, Kroe Lane, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Pheasant Draw Road, 11:46 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Avenue East, 12:04 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Carlin Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Mental subject, Sheridan area, 12:51 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Simple assault, South Linden Avenue, 3:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Fifth Street, 6:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, West Seventh Street, 7:14 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Taylor Avenue, 7:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Structure fire, Beaver Creek Road, 5:24 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 2:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:33 p.m.
Thursday
• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 7:55 a.m.
Friday
• Animal injured, Main Street; Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 83, Dayton, 12:53 a.m.
• Assist agency, Dana Avenue & Fort Road, 2:23 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate-90, mile marker 33, Banner, 5:16 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Penrose Lane, Banner, 5:17 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan Area, 6:37 p.m.
• Domestic, Sheridan area, 8:55 p.m.
• Domestic, Dayton area, 10:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, 2:05 a.m.
• Battery, Lane Lane, 8:37 a.m.
• Hit and run, Barker Road, Parkman, 9:24 a.m.
• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:02 a.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, 1:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 4:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Higby Road, 5:05 p.m.
• Fight, Johnson Street; Last Chance Bar, Big Horn, 5:16 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Taylor Avenue, 10:13 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 10:21 p.m.
• Open door, Brook Street, Ranchester, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 13th Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 7:42 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Forest Service Road 188, Dayton, 8:12 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 193, mile marker 104, Banner, 10:14 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Austin S. Anderson, 22, Sheridan, possession of paraphenalia, driver's license required, speeding in residential, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kevin L. Jacobs, 40, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sherry A. Mikesell, 57, Ranchester, bond revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Thursday
• No arrests reported.
Friday
• Thomas D. Roush, 45, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Shae I. Squire, 37, Sheridan, interference with officer, theft, driving under suspension, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brianne L. Vallejo, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• James T. Dunder, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Samantha L. Harter, 36, Sheridan, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Terrie E. Hayes-Leedom, 57, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arlan J. Lassen, 32, Sheridan, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jason P. Taylor, 44, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Carrissa J. Bender, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Paul Rosalez, 58, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Joseph J. Sidletsky, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.