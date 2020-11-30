Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with on and off snow showers early. Then peeks of sunshine later. High 38F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.