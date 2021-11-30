SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 2100 block Pheasant Draw Road, 7:09 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 3:23 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 8:10 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sugar View Drive, 9:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 9:32 a.m.
• Theft cold, Whitney Way, 10:05 a.m.
• Animal trap, Ash Avenue, 10:38 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 10:53 a.m.
• Hazardous condition, North Main Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Warrant service, South Linden Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Hazardous condition, West Loucks Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Fifth Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:06 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Beaver Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Bellevue Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:58 p.m.
• Open door, Sugarland Drive, 1:22 p.m.
• ALICE drill, Sheridan area, 1:24 p.m.
• Animal found, Val Vista Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Michael Drive, 2:28 p.m.
• Motorist assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:21 p.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Place, 3:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Found property, West Fifth Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, West Whitney Street, 4:07 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Animal found, North Mountain View Drive, 5:20 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Val Vista Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Martin Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Domestic, South Linden Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Trespassing, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 33, 9:45 a.m.
• Accident, Powder Horn Road and Highway 335, 11:52 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 10:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Darrin W. McKenzie, 56, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Janet L. Weaver, 47, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 2
Number of releases for Monday: 5