File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:07 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 5:38 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 12:17 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Brundage Street, 6:01 a.m.

• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:37 a.m.

• Animal dead, Fort Road, 8:56 a.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 9:55 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:14 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Driving under the influence, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Dog at large, Canby Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 12:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 12:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 1:05 p.m.

• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 1:30 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Double Eagle Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 4:42 p.m.

• Cat violation, Laclede Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Test, Huntington Street, 6:06 p.m.

• Driving under the influence, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:12 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Runaway, Paradise Drive, 7:07 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:01 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 10:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.

• Civil, Airfield Lane, 4:43 p.m.

• Found property, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 9:26 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester

• Assist WHP, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 11:25 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Justin Yoder, 38, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

