SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 11:07 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 5:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 12:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Brundage Street, 6:01 a.m.
• Child endangerment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
• Animal dead, Fort Road, 8:56 a.m.
• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 9:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:14 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Driving under the influence, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Dog at large, Canby Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 12:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 12:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 1:05 p.m.
• Barking dog, Absaraka Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Double Eagle Drive, 2:18 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 3:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 4:42 p.m.
• Cat violation, Laclede Street, 5:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Pioneer Road, 5:25 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:06 p.m.
• Driving under the influence, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Runaway, Paradise Drive, 7:07 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:01 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Beckton Road and Soldier Creek Road, 10:28 a.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 11:31 a.m.
• Civil, Airfield Lane, 4:43 p.m.
• Found property, West Brundage Lane and Big Horn Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester
• Assist WHP, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 11:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Justin Yoder, 38, Gillette, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0