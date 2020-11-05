SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 N. Jefferson, 12:13 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 2:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 9:02 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Domestic, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 2:44 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Big Horn Avenue, 4:13 a.m.
• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 4:23 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 8:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 15th Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Animal trap, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Criminal entry, South Carlin Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, N. Linden AVenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Heald Street, 9:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:36 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:17 p.m.
• Lost property, Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 4:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 6:25 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 6:47 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burton Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 8:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Burglary process, Avoca Place, 9:38 p.m.
• Threat, East Works Street, 10:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:26 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Whitney Way, 11:41 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Halfway Lane, mile marker, Dayton, 5:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Justin N. Prouse, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 51
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0