SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 N. Jefferson, 12:13 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 2:27 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Pinyon Place, 9:02 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time. 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Domestic, North Main Street, 1:53 a.m.

• Barking dog, Big Horn Avenue, 2:44 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Big Horn Avenue, 4:13 a.m.

• Welfare check, Absaraka Street, 4:23 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:28 a.m.

• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue, 8:47 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 15th Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Animal trap, Ridgeway Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Criminal entry, South Carlin Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, N. Linden AVenue, 9:47 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Heald Street, 9:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 10:04 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:23 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 12:36 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:53 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:17 p.m.

• Lost property, Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:06 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 4:25 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:02 p.m.

• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Fort Road, 6:47 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burton Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Loucks Street, 8:14 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 9:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:24 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.

• Burglary process, Avoca Place, 9:38 p.m.

• Threat, East Works Street, 10:08 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 10:26 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Whitney Way, 11:41 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Halfway Lane, mile marker, Dayton, 5:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Justin N. Prouse, 30, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 0

