SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Tractor-trailer fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 6:18 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Criminal entry, East Alger Avenue, 5:36 a.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:59 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Area, 10:06 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Whitney Way, 11:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 12:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 12th Street, 12:24 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Avoca Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Olympus Drive, 1:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, noon
• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Custer Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Papago Drive, 4:13 p.m.
• Filthy premises, South Custer Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 4:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 4:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 5:27 p.m.
• DUS, Sheridan Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Pima Drive, 7:22 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Brook Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 16th Street, 8:43 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, Broadway Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 10:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kendrick Park, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 2:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Yellowtail Drive, 10:22 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Upper Prairie Dog Road and I-90 eastbound, Banner, 4:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 26, 5:14 p.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, milepost 24, 6:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Augustus C. Carter, 26, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kyle Lannon, 24, Rockmart, Georgia, criminal entry, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Cory A. Morton, 27, Gillette, unauthorized use of automobile, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2