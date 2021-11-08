SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 7:04 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block West Fifth Street, 11:08 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block West Fifth Street, 5:04 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 40 block West 12th Street, 6:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000 block Long Drive, 8:18 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Sheridan Police Department assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:39 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 50 block South Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday:
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:04 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Works Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Driving under the influence, Brundage Street, 1:26 a.m.
• Drug possession, North Main Street, 2:21 a.m.
• Fraud, Sibley Circle, 4:08 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
• Theft, Wyoming Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:42 a.m.
• Found property, West 10th Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Griffith Avenue, 12:38 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Holly Ponds Drive, 1:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Heald Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Holmes Avenue, 2:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Sheridan Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Wyoming Avenue, 3:19 p.m.
• Fraud, Gladstone Street, 4:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, East Heald Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 5:33 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 6:12 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Main Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Heald Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Wyoming Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 9:20 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 9:21 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Avoca Court, 10:22 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, Marion Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Harassment, South Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Damaged property, Mydland Road, 12:43 p.m.
• Death investigation, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Traffic stop, East Brundage Lane, 1:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 2:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• Theft, Idaho Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Trespass, West Works Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 5:37 p.m.
• Suspicious Person, West Fifth Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 9:36 p.m.
• Barking dog, Idaho Avenue, 10 p.m.
• DUI, Lewis Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Assault with deadly weapon, North Main Street, 1:31 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West 11th Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Third Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 8:29 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Illinois Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Alger Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Frackleton Street, 11:27 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East First Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Agency assist, East Fifth Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Woodland Park, 10:23 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records, Highway 14, Dayton, 10:38 a.m.
• Fraud, Highway 335, 11:48 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 12:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Penrose Lane, Banner, 1:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Center Road, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Ranchester, 7:43 p.m.
• Drug possession, Acme Road, Ranchester, 7:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wondra Road, Ranchester, 11:17 p.m.
Saturday
• Verbal domestic, Silverton Drive, Ranchester, 12:31 a.m.
• Writ, East Fifth Street, 10:29 a.m.
• Welfare check, Island Road, Big Horn, 5:55 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 335, 11:17 p.m.
Sunday
• Civil dispute, Highway 87, 8:41 a.m.
• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:18 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Highway 14, 3:56 p.m.
• Accident, I-90, Ranchester, 6:29 p.m.
• Accident, I-90, Banner, 7:14 p.m.
• Agency assist, Knode Road, 7:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Brie Biggs, 29, Sheridan, custody on a warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew Bohannon, 37, Sheridan, possession, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Zachary Brennan, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court, circuit and district court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher Olson, 29, Sheridan, possession and interference with peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mele Rigdon, 30, Sheridan, DUI and careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Misti Speakes, 43, Sheridan, DUI and open container, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kaine Weiss, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Matthew Campbell, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bowen Pehringer, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Christian Hahn, 29, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin Janes, 26, Sheridan, DUI and possession, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 60
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 66