SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block East Eighth Street, 12:54 a.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 2:58 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 10:12 a.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 500 block East Eighth Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block Avoca Avenue, 2:29 a.m.
• Medical, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, 11:03 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Trauma, 50 block East Lane, 11:55 a.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 1:10 p.m.
• Trauma, Big Horn Avenue and Highway 335, 2:07 p.m.
• Medical, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 Block West Fifth Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 3:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Trauma, 800 block North Main Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Billings transfer, 1400 block Fifth Street, 8:11 p.m.
• Trauma, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, 9:31 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:34 p.m.
Saturday
Sunday
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block North Main Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block West Loucks Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Gillette transfer, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block East Nebraska Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Willow Street, 6:56 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Fish Hatchery Road, 8:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Assist agency, Avoca Court, 2:29 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Elk Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Elk Street, 8:14 a.m.
• Trespass cold, West Works Street, 8:25 a.m.
• Cat violation, Emerson park, 9:38 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Family dispute, North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Domestic, Michael Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, Main Street, 12:09 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Cat violation, Beaver Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Littering, Broadway Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Assist sheriff's office, West Fifth Street, 2:39 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Filthy premises, West Loucks Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Carrington Street, 3:41 p.m.
• Threats; cold, Gladstone Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Y West, 5:24 p.m.
• Fraud, East Second Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Missing person (later found), Mydland Road, 6:27 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 6:37 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Test, Highway 14A, 10 p.m.
Saturday
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:43 a.m.
• Illegal parking, North Main Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Illegal parking, South Main Street, 2:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 5:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
• DUS, West 12th Street, 8:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 9:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 10:21 a.m.
• Shots, Maverakis Pond, 10:25 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Animal injured, Gladstone Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Dog at large, East College Avenue, 10:46 a.m.
• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Lewis Street, noon
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 11:43 a.m.
• Accident, Lewis Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, East College Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Montana Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, East Burkitt Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Subject with knife, East College Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Domestic, Marion Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Dispute all others, Avoca Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 7:35 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 7:47 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, First Street, 8:12 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:11 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 8:45 p.m.
• Test, Highway 14 West, 9:22 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East College Avenue, 11:19 p.m.
Sunday
• Domestic, North Gould Street, 2:09 a.m.
• Animal found, Main Street, 6 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 9:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10;19 a.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 2:31 p.m.
• Sex battery, East Heald Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Family dispute, Avoca Place, 3:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Kendrick Park, 3:49 p.m.
• Damaged property, Broadway Street, 4:05 p.m.
• Probation violation, Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 193 and Highway 87, Banner, 7:29 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 21, 8:17 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Records only, North Main Street and East 11th Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parkman, 1:16 p.m.
• Accident with injury, Big Horn Y, 2:06 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Gulch Road, 8:06 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
• Loud music, Bowman Avenue, 12:41 a.m.
• Accident, West 15th Street and Dana Avenue, 5:34 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker 1.5, 7:28 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Big Goose Road, 10:02 a.m.
• Shots, Calvary Ridge Road, 10:50 a.m.
• Court/violation, Thorne-Rider Road, Story, Banner, 11:29 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue and Avoca Avenue, 4:06 p.m.
• DUI, Main Street, Dayton, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maverick Lane, 11:42 p.m.
Sunday
• Search and rescue, Forest Service Road 26, Coney Creek, Dayton, 9:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Medical, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:47 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Carissa J. Bender, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Tara L. Graham, 40, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ashley B. Nord, 33, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Richard L. Burse, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Ryan A. Decker, 44, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Solomon G. Demontiney, 32, Dayton, DUS, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Wyatt J. Buttermore, 23, Sheridan, false imprisonment, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie O. Venable, 45, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 4
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56