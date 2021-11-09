SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• RMA assist canceled during response, 600 East Burkitt Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block North Gould Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, 400 block South Linden Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Woboda Lane, 4:14 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Damaged property, Emerson Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Badger Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Highland Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fifth Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Whitney Street, 2:45 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Eighth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, Mydland Road, 2:51 p.m.
• Accident, North Dome Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Saberton Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Damaged property, Marion Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Linden Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dow Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Connor Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 7:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Sheridan area, 10:32 p.m.
• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Accident, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 11:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, Upper Powder River Road, Arvada, 2:21 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 4:36 p.m.
• Theft cold, Forest Service Road, Dayton, 4:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Lindsay N. Aman, 36, Sheridan, defraud drug/alcohol screen test, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michaela J. Stevenson, 28, Sheridan, ISP sanction, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 6