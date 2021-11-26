Sheriff's Office stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Primary medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block East Burkitt, 8:48 p.m.

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 7:28 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday - Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday - Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 2:19 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Fraud, Bellevue Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 10:12 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Assist agency, Brooks Street, 10:42 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Emerson Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 11:20 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 2:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:16 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Sumner Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Creek Road, 6:04 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Park, 10 p.m.

• Animal injured, Beaver Street, 10:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:09 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.

• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, Maverick Lane, 9:14 a.m.

• Fight, South Brooks Street and West Works Street, 10:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Maxine Place, 11:08 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 11:20 a.m.

• Death investigation, Bit Lane, 4:47 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 5:16 p.m.

• Agency assist, Soldier Creek Road, 6:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 9:25 p.m.

Wednesday - Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Cathleen M. Arambula, 54, Laramie, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Erica F. Couch, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO

• Marc A. Hartman, 45, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Wednesday - Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

JAIL

Today

• Reports unavailable at press time.

