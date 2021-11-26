SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Primary medical, 1400 block Martin Avenue, 5:06 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block East Burkitt, 8:48 p.m.
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 7:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday - Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 2:19 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Fraud, Bellevue Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 10:12 a.m.
• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, Brooks Street, 10:42 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Emerson Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Alger Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 2:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:16 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Sumner Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Creek Road, 6:04 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 6:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Park, 10 p.m.
• Animal injured, Beaver Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:09 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.
Wednesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, Maverick Lane, 9:14 a.m.
• Fight, South Brooks Street and West Works Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Maxine Place, 11:08 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 11:20 a.m.
• Death investigation, Bit Lane, 4:47 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 5:16 p.m.
• Agency assist, Soldier Creek Road, 6:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 11, Ranchester, 9:25 p.m.
Wednesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Cathleen M. Arambula, 54, Laramie, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Erica F. Couch, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Marc A. Hartman, 45, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Wednesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.