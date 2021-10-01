SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
• RMA assist, North Scott Street and Grinnell Plaza, noon.
• Accident with entrapment, Interstate 90, mile marker 44, 2:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Medical, 100 block Landon Lane, 1:05 a.m.
• Medical, 800 block Main Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Trauma, 500 block North Gould Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 9:48 a.m.
• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Trauma, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Medical, 3600 block North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 3:34 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:26 p.m.
• Medical, 1200 block North Gould Street, 6:24 pm.
• Trauma, 1700 block Bender Lane, 9:54 p.m.
Thursday
• Trauma, 200 block Tongue Canyon Road, 5:27 a.m.
• Trauma, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 9:26 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block Tenth Avenue, Billings, Montana, 12:30 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West Sixth Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block West Sixth Street, 3:49 p.m.
• Medical, 1900 block North Main Street, 5:29 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage lane, 8:18 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 9:05 p.m.
• Trauma, 1700 block Sagebrush Drive, 9:46 p.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Main Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Barking dog, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 12:45 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 5:25 a.m.
• Various use permit, Park, 6:05 a.m.
• Various use permit, Park, 6:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 6:10 a.m.
• Accident, Ninth Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 8:31 a.m.
• Dog violation, Sheridan Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 10:31 a.m.
• Fire drill, Burton Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 11:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Street, 11:39 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 1:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Records only, West 12th Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lincoln Drive, 2:12 p.m.
• Fraud, Illinois Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Threats cold, Adair Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft of service, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Animal injured, South Thurmond Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Emerson Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Coffeen Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Animal injured, Pioneer Road, 5:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 6:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 p.m.
• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Gould Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Livestock loose, East Brundage Lane, 7:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 10:41 p.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen venue, 10:45 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 44, Banner, 2:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 44, banner, 2:17 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Island Road and Bird Farm Road, Big Horn, 2:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 3:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 42, Banner, 5:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Livestock loose, East Brundage Lane, 7:32 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, Valley Road, 11:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brie A. Biggs, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
• Jonathon D. Poole, 27, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 3