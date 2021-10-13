SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Downed power line, 800 block Absaraka Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Downed power line, 200 block East Nebraska Street, 11:45 p.m.
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Tree limb on a power line, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 p.m.
Tuesday
• Tree on a power line, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
• Downed power line, Welton Lane, 8:54 a.m.
• Cut gas line, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Structure fire, 600 block Sumner Street, 2:07 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday - Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Edwards Drive, 12:02 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Fraud, Sumner Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 11:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Terra Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Jefferson Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Threat, Whitney Way, 2:15 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:28 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, West Fifth Street, 2:30 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Dispute all other, West Works Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Ridge Road, 4:09 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Wyoming Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Scott Circle, 6:40 p.m.
• Threats cold, West Fifth Street, 6:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Family dispute, Huntington Street, 11:11 p.m.
Tuesday
• Tree down, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:11 a.m.
• Fire other, Emerson Street, 6:19 a.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 6:22 a.m.
• Road hazard, South Main Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, First Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 7:56 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Main Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Livestock loose, West Brundage Lane, 8:10 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn area, 8:38 a.m.
• Fire alarm, Sugarland Drive, 8:51 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West Fifth Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Tree down, Val Vista Street, 9:15 a.m.
• Tree down, Val Vista Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Tree down, South Thurmond Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Road hazard, Works Street, 9:49 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 11:36 a.m.
• Snow removal, Sheridan area, 11:56 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:14 p.m.
• Damaged property, Long Drive, 1:04 p.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 1:26 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Structure fire, Sumner Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sibley Circle, 4:08 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 6:26 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Park Street, 7:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 9:07 p.m.
• Medical, West 11th Street, 10:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Livestock loose, Highway 87, mile marker 38, Banner, 8:01 a.m.
• Fraud, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 8:09 a.m.
• Dog violation, Tongue River Canyon, 10:27 a.m.
• Theft cold, Wakely Road, 4:07 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Big Goose Road, 6:39 p.m.
• Threats cold, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 7:15 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 14, Banner, 9:08 p.m.
Tuesday
• Assist agency, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 4:04 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 6, Parkman, 7:06 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 36.5, Banner, 7:28 a.m.
• Fight, Main Street, Dayton, 1:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
Tuesday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 42
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 0
Number of releases for Tuesday: 1