Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:22 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• RMA assist, 700 block Absaraka Street, 6:16 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Fight, Sugarland Drive, 12:24 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 12:30 a.m.

• ALICE drill, Mydland Road, 9:20 a.m.

• Protection order violation, Birch Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:07 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 12:52 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Road hazard, Sheridan area 1:40 p.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Drug activity, Grinnell Plaza, 2:12 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Saberton Avenue, 2:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 2:55 p.m.

• Animal found, West Heald Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 4:24 p.m.

• Alarm, Sheridan area, 4:39 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

• Missing person, East Works Street, 5:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:27 p.m.

• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:35 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Animal found, North Timberline Drive, 8:18 p.m.

• Suspicious Vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 7:32 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 17, 9:44 a.m.

• Citizen dispute, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 11:10 a.m.

• Fraud, 16th Street, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 3:50 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Trapper Road, Banner, 4:50 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 10:27 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 45

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3

Number of releases for Thursday: 0

Tags

Recommended for you