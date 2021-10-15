SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:22 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• RMA assist, 700 block Absaraka Street, 6:16 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Fight, Sugarland Drive, 12:24 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• ALICE drill, Mydland Road, 9:20 a.m.
• Protection order violation, Birch Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 10:17 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Parker Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Brundage Lane, 11:07 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Heald Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Nebraska Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 12:52 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area 1:40 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 2:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Drug activity, Grinnell Plaza, 2:12 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Saberton Avenue, 2:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Burkitt Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Animal found, West Heald Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 4:19 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 4:24 p.m.
• Alarm, Sheridan area, 4:39 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:41 p.m.
• Missing person, East Works Street, 5:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:27 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 7:46 p.m.
• Animal found, North Timberline Drive, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious Vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:56 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Metz Road, 7:32 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 17, 9:44 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 11:10 a.m.
• Fraud, 16th Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 335 and Powder Horn Road, 3:50 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Trapper Road, Banner, 4:50 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 10:27 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 0