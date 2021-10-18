SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:45 a.m.
Saturday
• Primary medical call, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 5:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block North Heights Avenue, 5:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
• Activated flow alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 9 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block Airport Road, 1:50 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
•
Saturday
•
Sunday
•
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Domestic, West Halbert Street, 6:20 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 8:11 a.m.
• Civil, Businga Lane, Banner, 9:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Industrial Road and Fort Road, 9:47 a.m.
• Animal injured, Ranchester area, 12:42 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Park Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Fraud, Eby Street, Banner, 4:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 11:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Accident unknown, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 5:07 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 6, 1:09 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 1:39 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Eaton Ranch Road, 2:18 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue and Adkins Valley Lane; Highway 87, 2:54 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Fifth Street, 3:25 p.m.
Sunday
• Missing person, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 2:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Upper Road, 1:39 p.m.
• Animal welfare, High View Road, 2:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• John Zezas, 32, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Steven C. Skinner, 54, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 24, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie L. Valencia, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Katherine M. Adkins, 42, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, possession of paraphenalia, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Victor M. Hernandez-Rodriguez, 29, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Johnna Jenkins, 29, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 2
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50