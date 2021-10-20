Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:57 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 2:37 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, Saberton Street and East Sixth Street, 9:54 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:58 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Road hazard, Brooks Street, 9:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, Griffith Avenue, 9:24 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 10:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 10:57 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Morrison Ranch Road, 11:31 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Civil dispute, De Smet Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:04 p.m.

• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Seventh Street, 1:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, A Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Fraud, Leopard Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Hill Pond Drive, 3:24 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Abandoned vehicle, Beaver Creek Road, 7:39 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:27 a.m.

• Civil, Sandstone Circle, 9:59 a.m.

• Animal bite, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 2:56 p.m.

• Theft cold, Box Cross Road, 3:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 5:31 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Donald L. Brower, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lauren D. Morris, 39, Arvada, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kevin J. Sessions, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Christian Torres, 15, Dayton, second degree murder, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 3

