SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:57 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block West Fifth Street, 2:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Smoke investigation, Saberton Street and East Sixth Street, 9:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:58 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Road hazard, Brooks Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, Griffith Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan Avenue, 9:54 a.m.
• ALICE drill, East Woodland Park, 10:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 10:57 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Morrison Ranch Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Civil dispute, De Smet Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Seventh Street, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:39 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, A Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Fraud, Leopard Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Hill Pond Drive, 3:24 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Parker Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Beaver Creek Road, 7:39 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 8:27 a.m.
• Civil, Sandstone Circle, 9:59 a.m.
• Animal bite, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 westbound, mile marker 23, 1:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 2:56 p.m.
• Theft cold, Box Cross Road, 3:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 5:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Donald L. Brower, 31, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lauren D. Morris, 39, Arvada, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kevin J. Sessions, 51, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christian Torres, 15, Dayton, second degree murder, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3