SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 8:12 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Primary medical call, 1300 block Avoca Place, 11:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:28 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 3:27 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:30 a.m.
• Hit and run, Long Drive, 7:53 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Thurmond Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kroe Lane, 9:22 a.m.
• ALICE drill, Whitney Way, 9:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 11:24 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Taylor Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Sugarland Avenue, 1:26 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Burn in city limits, South Badger Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 2:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Road hazard, Yonkee Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, 16th Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Pima Drive, 4:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
• Threats cold, West Brundage Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Olive Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Victoria Street, 7:54 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 9:09 a.m.
• Records only, Ranchester area, 9:10 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 6.8, 11:09 a.m.
• Drug other, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 1:10 p.m.
• Juvenile probation, Fullerton Avenue, Buffalo, 1:54 p.m.
• Accident, Mydland Road and 17th Street, 5:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:01 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Montague Bigback, 34, lame Deer, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holli L. Ingalls, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gerald F. Porter Jr., 66, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2