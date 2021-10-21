Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Mydland Road, 8:12 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Primary medical call, 1300 block Avoca Place, 11:23 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:28 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:34 a.m.

• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 3:27 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:33 a.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, 6:30 a.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 7:53 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Thurmond Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kroe Lane, 9:22 a.m.

• ALICE drill, Whitney Way, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 11:22 a.m.

• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 11:24 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Taylor Avenue, 1:11 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Avenue, 1:26 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Burn in city limits, South Badger Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 2:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 2:22 p.m.

• Road hazard, Yonkee Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, 16th Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Custody dispute, Pima Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Threats cold, West Brundage Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Olive Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.

• Hit and run, Broadway Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Victoria Street, 7:54 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 9:39 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 11 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Welfare check, River Rock Road, 9:09 a.m.

• Records only, Ranchester area, 9:10 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 6.8, 11:09 a.m.

• Drug other, Lodore Avenue, Banner, 1:10 p.m.

• Juvenile probation, Fullerton Avenue, Buffalo, 1:54 p.m.

• Accident, Mydland Road and 17th Street, 5:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:01 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Montague Bigback, 34, lame Deer, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Holli L. Ingalls, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Gerald F. Porter Jr., 66, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Haley M. Woodall, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 2

Tags

Recommended for you