SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Parkside Court, 10:47 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 600 block East Sixth Street 10:51 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 100 block East Ridge Road, 12:08 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:57 p.m.
• RMA, 100 block West Seventh Street, 10:37 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Animal welfare, Leopard Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, East 12th Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Found property, Kroe Lane, 10:47 a.m.
• ALICE drill, Lewis Street, 10:47 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
• Threat, College Meadows Drive, 1:45 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 2:59 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Animal incident, Monte Vista Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Public contact, Big Horn Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Heald Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Main Street, 9:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Gould Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Alarm, Avon Street, 10:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:35 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Wyarno Road, mile marker 3, 6:47 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Schiller Street and Leopard Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 10:13 a.m.
• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:46 a.m.
• Accident, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 4:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Trish Drive, 6:35 p.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 2, Parkman, 6:47 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Michael S. Kelli, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 3