SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Parkside Court, 10:47 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 600 block East Sixth Street 10:51 a.m.

• Dumpster fire, 100 block East Ridge Road, 12:08 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:57 p.m.

• RMA, 100 block West Seventh Street, 10:37 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time. 

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Animal welfare, Leopard Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Death investigation, East 12th Street, 10:04 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Works Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:35 a.m.

• Found property, Kroe Lane, 10:47 a.m.

• ALICE drill, Lewis Street, 10:47 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 11:32 a.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:36 p.m.

• Threat, College Meadows Drive, 1:45 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 1:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:11 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 2:59 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:07 p.m.

• Animal incident, Monte Vista Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Public contact, Big Horn Avenue, 6:31 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Heald Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 9:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:26 p.m.

• Bar check, North Gould Street, 9:51 p.m.

•  Alarm, Avon Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 10:35 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:43 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, Wyarno Road, mile marker 3, 6:47 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Schiller Street and Leopard Street, 7:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Holmes Avenue, 10:13 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident, North Piney Road, Banner, 3:51 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 4:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Trish Drive, 6:35 p.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 2, Parkman, 6:47 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 7:23 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Michael S. Kelli, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 9

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 3

