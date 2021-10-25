SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Shoshone Street, 2:40 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 3:03 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 8:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 9:55 a.m.
• Possible structure fire, 1600 block Commercial Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Loucks Street, 6:24 p.m.
Sunday
• Structure fire, 100 block North Piney Road, Story, 8:36 a.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block Kailua Place, 12:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• Structure fire, 1600 block Commercial Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Domestic, North Main Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Drug activity, East Brundage lane, 8:05 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 8:21 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, North Main Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 a.m.
• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:20 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Laclede Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Littering, Coffeen Avenue, 2:12 p.m.
• Panhandling, East Brundage Lane, 3:02 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Fifth Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Heights Place, 4:34 p.m.
• Open door, West Whitney Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Beaver Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Test, South Main Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Accident, Val Vista Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Whitney Street, 7:24 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
Saturday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Heights Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 2:43 a.m.
• Civil standby, South Canby Street, 7:43 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Threats cold, North Main Street, 10:48 a.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Papago Drive, 11:22 a.m.
• Noise complaint, East Sixth Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Structure fire, Commercial Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sioux Street, 3:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 5:36 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Harassment, Long Drive, 8:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Park Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:54 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 9:55 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Water Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Sale of liquor to a minor, Golf Course Road, 1:18 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Val Vista Street, 3:28 p.m.
• 911 hang-up unknown, Pioneer Road, 3:29 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan Avenue, 3:54 p.m.
• Trespass cold, East Heald Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, East Heald Street, 6 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Industrial Road, 6:24 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Eighth Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage lane, 7:19 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 10:06 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Ulm Road, and Dutch Creek Road, midnight.
• Assist agency, First Street and Sheridan Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Maverick Lane, 11:22 a.m.
• Open door, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 1:20 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 1:26 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Holloway Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Prairie Lane, Ranchester, 7:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Assist agency, Main Street, 12:33 a.m.
• Accident, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:04 a.m.
• Fraud, Big Goose Road, 10:40 a.m.
• Assist agency, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 10:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Clearmont area, 12:30 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Carl Street and Railway Street, Ranchester, 2:41 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:48 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:10 p.m.
• Family dispute, Bozeman Lane, Ranchester, 7:07 p.m.
Sunday
• Structure fire, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:35 a.m.
• Assist agency, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 10:20 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Black mountain Drive, Dayton, 12:16 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345 and Interstate 90 eastbound, Ranchester, 4:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 6:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.