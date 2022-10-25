SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• EMS assist, 800 block Avoca Street, 12:31 a.m.
• EMS assist, 1400 block Highland Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, park, 11:20 a.m.
• Accident, Long Drive, 11:49 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 12:51 p.m.
• Child abuse, West Burkitt Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Lewis Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Mental subject, Long Drive, 2:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 3:06 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Sumner Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), Sumner Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Loucks Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Loucks Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Warrant service, Sibley Circle, 5:53 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 5:59 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Brooks Street, 6:41 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Lewis Street, 6:45 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 35, 7:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 35, 7:31 a.m.
• Found property, East Fifth Street, 8:02 a.m.
• Recover property, Frackleton Street, 4:48 p.m.
• Lost property, Big Horn Mountains, 5:16 p.m.
• Simple assault, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:59 p.m.
• Probation violation, North Main Street, 9:19 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Katherine M. Adkins, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vanessa Bye, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 7