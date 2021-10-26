SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Gas odor, 1400 block Burton Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 4:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:07 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 8:19 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 9:30 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 10:06 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Broadway Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Prostitution, Long Drive, 11:45 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 12:02 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Vin inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Park, 1:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Civil standby, Broadway Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Badger Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Burton Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Eighth Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Brooks Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 4:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:56 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Aspen Grove Drive, 5:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 5:14 p.m.
• Runaway, South Carrington Street, 6 p.m.
• Dog bite, Illinois Street, 6:06 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:08 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Court, 6:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
• Found property, Mydland Road, 10:01 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 11:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 2:23 p.m.
• Accident, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 4:26 p.m.
• Battery, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, expired registration, circuit. court, arrested by SPD
• Alfonso A. Munroe, 35, Sheridan, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bowen Pehringer, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Aaron D. Way, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 8