File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Gas odor, 1400 block Burton Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 4:38 p.m. 

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 8:19 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 9:30 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 10:06 a.m.

• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Broadway Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Prostitution, Long Drive, 11:45 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Vin inspection, West 12th Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Park, 1:17 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Civil standby, Broadway Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Badger Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Burton Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Eighth Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 1:57 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Smith Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Brooks Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Birch Street, 2:33 p.m.

• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Seventh Street, 4:20 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:56 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Aspen Grove Drive, 5:01 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 5:14 p.m.

• Runaway, South Carrington Street, 6 p.m.

• Dog bite, Illinois Street, 6:06 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:08 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Court, 6:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Fifth Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:51 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.

• Found property, Mydland Road, 10:01 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 11:56 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 2:23 p.m.

• Accident, Dayton East Road, Ranchester, 4:26 p.m.

• Battery, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 4:50 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, expired registration, circuit. court, arrested by SPD

• Alfonso A. Munroe, 35, Sheridan, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bowen Pehringer, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Aaron D. Way, 47, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 8

