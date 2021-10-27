Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 Holmes Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, A Drive, 7:52 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 12:59 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Fifth Avenue East, 8:27 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 8:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 9:48 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Ranch Road, 10:08 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:39 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Dunnuck Street, 11:38 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Birch Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Robbery alarm, Strahan Parkway, 12:52 p.m.

• Civil standby, Broadway Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 2:33 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 2:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Eighth Street, 3:02 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, North Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Runaway, Pheasant Place, 3:29 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Vista Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:56 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 4:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Avon Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Follow up, Wyoming Avenue, 6:45 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 8 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:45 p.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.

• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 10:58 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Found property, West 13th Street, 10:30 a.m.

• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 2 p.m.

• Records only, Soldier Creek Road, 2:52 p.m.

• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:27 p.m.

• Records only, South Main Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Leroy Brady, 28, Lame Deer, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles E. Shepherd, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3

Number of releases for Tuesday: 2

