SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 Holmes Avenue, 3:32 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• RMA assist, A Drive, 7:52 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 12:59 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Fifth Avenue East, 8:27 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Second Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Grinnell Plaza, 9:48 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Ranch Road, 10:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 10:37 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:39 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Dunnuck Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Birch Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sugarland Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Montana Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Robbery alarm, Strahan Parkway, 12:52 p.m.
• Civil standby, Broadway Street, 1:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 2:33 p.m.
• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Eighth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, North Gould Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:22 p.m.
• Runaway, Pheasant Place, 3:29 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Vista Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:56 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Broadway Street, 4:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Burton Street, 4:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Avon Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Follow up, Wyoming Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 8 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:45 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
• Drug activity, Whitney Way, 10:58 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Found property, West 13th Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 2 p.m.
• Records only, Soldier Creek Road, 2:52 p.m.
• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:27 p.m.
• Records only, South Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Leroy Brady, 28, Lame Deer, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Charles E. Shepherd, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2