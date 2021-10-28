SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Taylor Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block Long Drive, 5:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 500 block West Works Street, 8:49 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block South Canby Street, 8:25 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reports.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 a.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 7:14 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Ranch Road, 7:36 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 8:05 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sugarland Drive, 8:58 a.m.
• ZPF violation, North Main Street, 10:03 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:41 a.m.
• DUI, citizen report, College Meadow Drive, 12:16 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Hawk Road, 12:29 p.m.
• Drug activity, Mydland Road, 12:43 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 1:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, wireless, 1:32 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Gould Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 2:54 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Shooting range, 4:14 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 5:36 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Amanda Lane, 7:21 p.m.
• Found property, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:34 p.m.
• Medical, South Canby Street, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 25, 1:26 a.m.
• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, Highway 87, mile marker 26, 7:28 a.m.
• Assault simple, Wild Hollow Road, 8 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 8:21 a.m.
• Animal incident, Big Horn Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 11:54 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 87, 10:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 10:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 17th Street and West 16th Street, 11:05 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Casey J. Cross, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Sheila A. Drell, 58, Sheridan, DUI, arrested by SPD
• Chase D. Gysel, 32, Sheridan, compulsory auto insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mackenzie B. Shores, 28, Billings, Montana, burglary, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Haley M. Woodall, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 2