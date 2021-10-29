police lights stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Demple Street, 7:24 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:02 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:24 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:56 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:03 p.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Airport Road, 6:35 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Lincoln Drive, 10:35 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Theft (cold), Broadway Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Battery (cold), College Meadow Drive, 11:17 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Theft (cold), South Carlin Street, 11:56 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 12:21 p.m.

• Littering, Wyoming Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Drug activity, Wyoming Avenue, 1:54 p.m.

• Theft of service, East Sixth Street, 2 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Animal dead, Fourth Street, 3:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 4:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Animal found, Night Hawk Court, 5:52 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 11th Street, 6:12 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Drugs — possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:30 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Taylor Road, 9:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 9:29 a.m.

• Battery (cold), College Meadow Drive, 11:36 a.m.

• Medical, Metz Road, 5:08 p.m.

• DUI — citizen report, West Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Cory A. Moore, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 4

