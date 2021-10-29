SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Demple Street, 7:24 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 11:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:56 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:03 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Airport Road, 6:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Lincoln Drive, 10:35 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Broadway Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Battery (cold), College Meadow Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Theft (cold), South Carlin Street, 11:56 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 12:21 p.m.
• Littering, Wyoming Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Drug activity, Wyoming Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Theft of service, East Sixth Street, 2 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Animal dead, Fourth Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dunnuck Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Animal found, Night Hawk Court, 5:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, West 11th Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 6:28 p.m.
• Drugs — possession, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:29 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Civil dispute, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Taylor Road, 9:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Big Goose Road, 9:29 a.m.
• Battery (cold), College Meadow Drive, 11:36 a.m.
• Medical, Metz Road, 5:08 p.m.
• DUI — citizen report, West Fifth Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 10:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Cory A. Moore, 26, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4