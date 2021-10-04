SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block South Main Street, 7 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 600 block Frank Street, 11:12 a.m.
•RMA assist, 300 block Pheasant Place, 3:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Suspicious person, Rice Avenue, 1:19 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Long Drive, 10:12 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 10:24 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sugarland Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Animal found, Frank Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Accident delayed, East Fifth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Damaged property, Wetlands Drive, 12:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 12:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avon Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Florence Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 4:22 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Animal dead, West 10th Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5 p.m.
• DUI, West 12th Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 5:43 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Burkitt Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Threat, West 12th Street, 6:20 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Theft cold, Bender Lane, 7:01 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Brooks Street, 7:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Pond Drive, 7:43 p.m.
• Damaged property, Wetlands Drive, 8:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:14 p.m.
• Family dispute, Dunnuck Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 8:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 9:11 p.m.
• Damaged property, Whittier, 9:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:06 p.m.
• Threat, Long Drive, 10:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 12:27 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Whitney Street, 3:51 a.m.
• Possible stolen property, North Main Street, 5:38 a.m.
• Animal dead, Sherman Avenue, 8:04 p.m
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
• Child neglect, West Loucks Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Burkitt Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Mountain View Drive, 10:32 a.m.
• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 1:54 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Second Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Canfield Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Road hazard, Omarr Avenue, 3:51 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Scott Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Second Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Alger Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
• Barking dog, Works Street, 8:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:39 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sumner Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, East Brundage Lane, 9:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Works Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:42 a.m.
• Accident, Sheridan area, 1:59 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 6:41 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Industrial Road, 7:06 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Taylor Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
• Animal dead, West Fifth Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Jefferson Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 14th Street, 10:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Seventh Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sugarland Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Child neglect, North Main Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Barking dog, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Medical, Pheasant Place, 3:55 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Terra Avenue, 4:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:24 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 10 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Accident, Pima Drive, 1:10 a.m.
• Lost property, Highway 193, Banner, 11:41 a.m.
• Domestic, Country Estates Drive, 1:49 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:09 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 4:30 p.m.
• Warrant service, Beaver Creek Road, 10:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Runaway, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 3:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dry Ranch Road and Kristi lane, 8:06 a.m.
• Welfare check, Carl Street, Ranchester, 9:22 a.m.
• Hit and run, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 10:18 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, 11:13 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 335, 1:49 p.m.
• Fraud, Island Road, Big Horn, 2:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 40, Banner, 2:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn County, 7:38 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 9:31 p.m.
Sunday
• Custody dispute, Park Street, 11:02 a.m.
• Citizen dispute, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 12:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Upper Prairie Dog Road, 2:17 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Keystone Road, Ranchester, 5:30 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Lori L. Hudson, 61, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John Sellers, 45, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Tyler J. Wicht, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Daniel A. Dalin, 47, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lee T. Jackson, 32, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Mark Jefferies, 68, Riverton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Trace R. Koetting, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Israel Melvin, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Levi J. VanHaele, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Kenneth White, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• John G. Bennett, 76, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Steven C. Skinner, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 61
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 14
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 60