SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 6:31 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Smoke detector issue, 1800 block South Thurmond Street, 6:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5:33 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Trauma, 700 block West Loucks Street, midnight.
• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 3:51 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 10:28 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block East Grinnell Street, noon.
• Trauma, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 44, 2:10 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block North Main Street, 4:50 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 5 p.m.
• Medical, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:38 p.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Lewis Street, 7:09 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 12:20 a.m.
• Trauma, 1100 block South Main Street, 12:36 a.m.
• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive, 7:40 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Trauma, 3600 block North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Trauma, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block Ponderosa Drive, 12:27 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:15 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block NB Avenue, 1:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:50 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block East Sixth Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Standby, 1000 block Long Drive, 7 p.m.
• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:23 p.m.
• Medical, 700 block Harrison Street, 7:27 p.m.
Sunday
• Trauma, 400 block Jefferson Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Big Goose Road, 4:39 a.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Mydland Road, 11:23 a.m.
• Medical, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block West Second Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Halbert Street, 18:52 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block North Piney Road, 11:49 p.m.
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• DUI, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:25 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 2:41 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, East Works Street, 4:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 7:27 a.m.
• Animal incident, Second West Parkway, 8:15 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, North Main Street, 6:15 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Parker Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Townhouse Place, 8:57 a.m.
• Hit and run, Dana Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
• Fight, Long Drive, 9:20 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 11:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 11:29 a.m.
• Accident, East College Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fleming Boulevard, 12:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Broadway Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Sugarland Drive, 12:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Works Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Connor Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Custer Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Omarr Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Home Ranch Circle, 2:50 p.m.
• Threats cold, East Third Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Drug other, Whitney Way, 2:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 3:03 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Main Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Drug other, Lewis Street, 5:47 p.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 8:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 20, 1:53 a.m.
• Hit and run, Main Street, Dayton, 7:10 a.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 7:10 a.m.
• Bad check, South Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 1:10 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 1:15 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Dayton Street and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 1:41 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Dayton Street and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 1:49 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:40 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, West 13th Street, 4:47 p.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 29, 5:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dry Ranch Road, 8:42 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Jordan Coons-Peterson, 31, Fort Collins, Colorado, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• James B. Lund, 48, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SPD
• Brittny S. Ross, 28, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Monday: 3
Number of releases for Monday: 8