SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, Brundage Lane and South Sheridan Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
• Medical call, 700 block Long Drive, 11:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 1:16 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 3:38 p.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 600 block Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:38 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• RMA assist, Paradise Park Road, 6:50 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Brundage Lane, 8:09 a.m.
• Accident, Brundage Lane, 8:10 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sugar View Drive, 9:53 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Eighth Street, 10:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Custer Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Cat trap, Steffen Court, 11:12 p.m.
• Dog bite, King Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Woodland Park, 11:37 a.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 11:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:47 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Hill Pond Drive, 12:03 p.m.
• Cat trap, Warren Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Fifth Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Animal found, South Thurmond Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Death investigation, Sugar View Drive, 1:26 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Seventh Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Public intoxication, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:25 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 3:29 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 3:51 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Illinois Street, 3:56 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, Beaver Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 5:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 5:37 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Big Horn Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Ninth Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Creekside Lane, 8:56 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 7:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Jack Drive, 8:27 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Pierce Lane, 12:34 p.m.
• Dog bite, Canyon Road, Dayton, 12:53 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Red Grade Road and Lower Hideaway Lane, 2:32 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:26 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 6:14 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Ninth Street and North Main Street, 8:02 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jenny M. Wegener, 30, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 11
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2