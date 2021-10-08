SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Emerson Street 5:32 a.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:35 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block North Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Medical, 700 block Long Drive, 6:32 a.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 12:24 p.m.
• Trauma, Dayton Street and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 1:44 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Edwards Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Medical, Interstate 90 eastbound, 5:35 p.m.
• Medical, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Medical, 600 block North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.
• Medical, 500 block Idaho Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 10 p.m.
• 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:45 p.m.
Tuesday
• Medical, 400 block Bridge Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Medical, 2000 block Maple Avenue, 7:20 a.m.
• Trauma, East Brundage Lane and North Sheridan Avenue, 8:10 a.m.
• Medical, 1000 block North Gould Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Medical, 100 block Whitney Way, 1:16 p.m.
• Medical, Red Grade Road, 2:33 p.m.
• Medical, 1200 block Sheridan Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Jefferson Street, 4:43 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Jefferson Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Paradise Park Drive, 6:50 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block Brundage Lane, 7:28 p.m.
• Trauma, 2000 block North Main Street, 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday - Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Edwards Court, 9:03 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Gould Street, 9:36 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 10:12 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:17 a.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Damaged property, Yonkee Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Dispute all other, East Fourth Street, 2:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Main Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Thurmond Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Mydland Road, 3:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Seventh Street, 4:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, 11th Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 5:43 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Works Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 12:14 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Betty Street, Ranchester, 12:24 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dayton Street, 1 a.m.
• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Skyline Drive, 4:02 p.m.
• Animal incident, West 15th Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 4:33 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:58 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Paradise Park Road, 8:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 8:29 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Marcelino Cortes-Cruz, 33, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 3