SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector check, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 9:02 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide alarm, 100-block West 11th Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800-block Fort Road, 7:22 p.m.
• Structure fire, Woodland Park Road, 8:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block North Sheridan Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600-block Carrington Street, 11:29 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Structure fire, Woodland Park Road, 8:53 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 6:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, College Meadow Drive, 8:21 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 9:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Smith Street, 10:18 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 11:07 a.m.
• Theft (cold), North Main Street, 11:43 a.m.
• Accident, Avoca Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
• Follow up, North Main Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Saberton Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Battery, Long Drive, 1:31 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bob White Court, 3:22 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Absaraka Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Bungalow Village Lane, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 3:52 p.m.
• Road hazard, Fifth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Found property, Smith Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Dana Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Long Drive, 6:30 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:04 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Victoria Street, 7:38 p.m.
• Agency assist, Woodland Park Drive, 8:54 p.m.
• Agency assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 9:27 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 9:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Gladstone Street, 11:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14, Ranchester, 12:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, H Street, Ranchester, 10:03 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Reed Lane, 12:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 87, 3:06 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Maverick Drive, 5:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Gulch Road, 7:59 p.m.
• Structure fire, Woodland Park Road, 8:52 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Benjamin Deck, 31, Logan, Utah, forgery, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jade Hotchkin, 22, White, South Dakota, sexual abuse of a minor (x2), circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kevin Wiechert, 58, Gillette, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 2