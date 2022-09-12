SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist (canceled en route), 600-block Burton Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 2300-block Aspen Grove Drive, 8:05 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800-block Fort Road, 1:31 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1000-block Delphi Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
Saturday
• Alarm system malfunction, 900-block Sibley Circle, 5:35 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50-block Whitney Way, 9:07 a.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100-block Sugarland Drive, 4:24 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200-block Grinnell Plaza, 6:16 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800-block Big Horn Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• No calls reported.
Saturday
• RMA assist, Keystone Road, 1:21 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports not provided.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Fight, Long Drive, 8:18 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Sherri View Drive, 8:35 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Lewis Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Vandalism (cold), East Woodland Park, 10:17 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:52 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:28 p.m.
• K-9 request, North Main Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Long Drive, 3:48 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Whitney Way, 4:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Avoca Place, 5:49 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 12th Street, 7:31 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14, 8:01 p.m.
• Dispute, South Carlin Street, 8:22 p.m.
• Dispute, Avoca Place, 8:31 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
• Barking dog, Blue Sky Court, 9:43 p.m.
• Public contact, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Cottonwood Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Heald Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Interference, pathway system, 11:43 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, West Loucks Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Disoriented subject, Colony Park Drive, 12:39 a.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 2:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Dog bite, West 6th Street, 8:28 a.m.
• Agency assist, Whitney Way, 9:09 a.m.
• Traffic stop, East Dow Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Harassment, Sheridan area, 10:13 a.m.
• Harassment, West 7th Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Clarendon Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sugarland Drive, 11:02 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:03 a.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Works Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:22 a.m.
• Drugs, Parker Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Beaver Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Lincoln Drive, 3:35 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 9:54 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:39 p.m.
Sunday
• Mental subject, Decker Road, 12:04 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:50 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 6:25 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 6:45 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 7:16 a.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Whitney Way, 1:03 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, East Brundage Lane, 1:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 5:23 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 6:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Sheridan Area, 7:30 p.m.
• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Welfare check, Trish Drive, 8:44 a.m.
• Threats (cold), Sherri View Drive, 8:59 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 9:44 a.m.
• Lost property, Red Grade Road, 2:56 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Leach Road, 4:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Brundage Lane, 7:13 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Upper Road, 8:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Livestock loose, Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 8:39 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 9:49 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Green Meadows Drive, 11:32 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Kruse Creek Road and Bird Farm Road, 11:59 a.m.
• DUI, Highway 87, 2:09 p.m.
• DUI, Highway 87, Story, 2:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Fireworks, West 16th Street and Holloway Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Scott Spalding, 52, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (x2), criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kathryn Whyard, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Rachel Lozoya, 25, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance (x2), property destruction, interference with peace officer, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Martin Pike, 63, Worland, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston Prescher, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Travis Sorenson, 38, Sheridan, DUI, leave accident, careless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Elizabeth Lande, 23, Sheridan, DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Robert Martin, 22, Lerna, Illinois, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58