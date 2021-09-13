SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Possible structure fire, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Park Side Court, 11:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• RMA assist, 900 block Pinyon Place, 6:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block East Heald, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 8:27 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Activated alarm, 1600 block Highland Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Structure fire, 1600 block Terra Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Traffic complaint, East Loucks Street, 7:18 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Dome Drive, 7:34 a.m.
• Animal trap, Bruce Mountain Drive, 9:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Custer Street, 10:10 a.m.
• Indecent exposure, Pheasant Place, 10:25 a.m.
• Structure fire, Terra Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Dog bite, North Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Terra Avenue, 11:28 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Illinois Street, 11:38 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:37 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Fire alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Park Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 2:11 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Hill Pond Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Barking dog, Kailua Place, 2:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Edwards Drive, 2:56 p.m.
• Child neglect, East Woodland Park, 4:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Burton Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Simple assault, Beaver Street, 4:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Custer Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Animal found, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Whitney Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Medical, Pinyon Place, 5:32 p.m.
• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 8:01 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:02 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, West Fifth Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:22 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sibley Circle, 9:34 p.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Welfare check, Thurmond Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Mental subject, Leopard Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Coffeen Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Found property, South Jefferson Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:10 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Werco Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 4:20 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Illinois Street, 7:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 8:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Commercial Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Works Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Civil standby, North Main Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Harassment, Absaraka Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 12:15 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 p.m.
• Drug other, Fort Road, 12:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 12:54 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Olympus Drive, 1:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:33 p.m.
• Accident, East Alger Avenue, 1:37 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Heald Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Animal found, Gladstone Street, 6:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:10 p.m.
• Livestock loose, East Brundage Lane, 7:18 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 8:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Pheasant Draw Road, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Whitney Way, 9:13 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
Sunday
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Curfew violation, East Montana Street, 1:33 a.m.
• Animal found, Decker Road, 5:36 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, Cheyenne Street, 8:35 a.m.
• Lost child, East Seventh Street, 10 a.m.
• Welfare check, Yonkee Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sagebrush Drive, 11:17 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Tenth Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:39 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:38 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Sheridan area, 3:31 p.m.
• Found property, Mydland Road, 4:59 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 5:57 p.m.
• Animal found, Main Street, 7:17 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Harassment, West 11th Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 28, 6:42 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Rail Road, Banner, 7:11 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 10:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Records only, West 13th Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Barking dog, 15th Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 7:01 p.m.
• Threat, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 7:23 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 14th Street, 10:49 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, Highway 345, mile marker 9.75, Parkman, 12:24 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme, 12:47 a.m.
• Death investigation, Black Mountain Drive, Dayton, 7:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Story, 7:47 a.m.
• Domestic, Country Estates Drive, 1:52 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 2:52 p.m.
• Trespass warning, West 16th Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Bar check, Main Street, Dayton, 7:55 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 8:02 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Main Street, Dayton, 11:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sarah A. Groth, 36, Casper, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Frank J. Watters, 39, Sheridan, interference with an officer, defrauding drug/alcohol screen test, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Cody S. Gomke, 18, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Blaine T. Dirette, 47, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 55